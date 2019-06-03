

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. air-safety regulators said an investigation with Boeing (BA) found that up to 148 parts that are affected were manufactured by a Boeing sub-tier supplier inside the wings of 312 of the company's 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced.



The FAA said the affected parts may be susceptible to premature failure or cracks resulting from the improper manufacturing process. While a complete failure of a leading edge slat track would not result in the loss of the aircraft, a risk remains that a failed part could lead to aircraft damage in fight.



The Federal Aviation Administration said 32 NG and 33 Max aircraft are affected in the U.S. Globally, 133 NG and 179 Max planes are affected.



The FAA said it will issue an Airworthiness Directive to mandate Boeing's service actions to identify and remove the discrepant parts from service. Operators of affected aircraft will have to comply within 10 days. The agency said it has alerted international civil aviation authorities of the issue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX