72.98 percent of LafargeHolcim's distribution for the financial year 2018 was elected to be paid in the form of new LafargeHolcim Ltd shares while the remaining 27.02 percent will be paid out in cash.

The company's Annual General Meeting held on May 15, 2019 in Zurich has offered its shareholders the possibility to receive the 2018 dividend in cash or in new LafargeHolcim shares or in a combination of both. The election period ended on May 31, 2019. 435,200,421 election rights were exercised for the receipt of new LafargeHolcim Ltd shares. Election rights not exercised during the election period will be paid out in cash.

The reference share price, the issue price, the conversion ratio and the number of new LafargeHolcim Ltd shares will be published on June 11, 2019. Delivery of the new shares and payment of the cash dividend will be on June 25, 2019.

Further information about the scrip dividend can be found in the "Shareholder Information Brochure Dividend Distribution 2019", which is available on the website of LafargeHolcim Ltd at www.lafargeholcim.com/dividend

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

