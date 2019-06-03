sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,61 Euro		+0,868
+8,08 %
WKN: 164180 ISIN: ZAE000043485 Ticker-Symbol: AOD1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,871
11,999
08:12
11,812
12,00
08:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED11,61+8,08 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA20,75+0,92 %