sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,50 Euro		-0,06
-0,36 %
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,467
16,78
08:18
16,11
16,40
08:18
03.06.2019 | 07:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Montrouge, France, June 3, 2019

DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in June 2019:

Kevin Trapp, Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:30am ET.

Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 8:40am PT.

Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30am ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV's website within one hour after the events.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Joe Becker
VP, Global Corporate Communications
+1-646-650-3912
joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d161e796-c88f-4cfd-80e3-cf9f42b31b7a)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)