GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dermot Smurfit, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 4-5, 2019.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 am PT 2:00 pm ET. The conference will be webcast and can be accessed at: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/gan/

The LD Micro Invitational will feature 230 companies and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME). For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005093/en/

Contacts:

GAN

Jameson Wang

Vice President, Investor Relations Analytics

+1 (310) 384-1132

jwang@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000