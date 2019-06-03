First Sentinel Plc - Accounts Update

7.00am3 June 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Accounts Update

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN), the alternative investment company focused on providing growth capital for public and private company investments, advises that it is currently working to finalise the publication of its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Accounts") and expects to publish such Accounts by no later than 5pm on Friday7 June 2019.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

