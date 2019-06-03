Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-06-03 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 28.05.2019- Buyback IVL1LOS8 Invalda INVL VLN 10.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019- Takeover offer GRD1R Grindeks RIG 28.06.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019- Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 04.06.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019 Delisting LVGB018719A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 07.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2019 Investors event AUG1L AUGA group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2019 Annual General GRD1R Grindeks RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2019- Buyback ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN 11.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2019 Dividend payment TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2019 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019- Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019- Public offering LHVB060028A LHV Group TLN 21.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Coupon payment LVGB006220A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Additional ALTM013025A Attistibas finanšu RIG listing/admissi institucija Altum on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2019 Coupon payment CBLB062526A Citadele banka RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2019 Extraordinary ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2019 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.