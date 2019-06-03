Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that upon conclusion of respective agreement the following liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) terminal capacities were allocated to UAB "Imlitex" during the current Gas Year (lasting from the 1st of October, 2018 to the 30th of September, 2019) under below indicated conditions:

LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 964.000.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient- 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature -25/0 °C, pressure - 1,01325 bar). LNG terminal capacity usage period: from the 1st of June, 2019 until the 30th of June, 2019.

The Company at its website constantly announces and updates the information regarding free capacities of the LNG terminal, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.