Matter Communications: BlueSnap Brings New Global "Integrated Payments for Platforms" Product to Europe at Money20/20

This new PCI compliant offering gives independent software vendors, an online payments technology company, today announced the availability of its new Integrated Payments for Platforms product in Europe. The new offering provides embedded payments for independent software vendors and will be on display at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam. The product also gives European-based ISVs the ability to scale and monetize their business with a single payments provider that complies with the latest PSD2 directive for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and offers the tools to manage their entire program end-to-end.



Through the new product, ISVs can now embed payments into their software across all channels, all around the world, with a single integration to BlueSnap's 30 global banking partners thereby reducing the number of payment solutions they maintain. The product also enables streamlined global onboarding of the ISVs' customers via a REST-based, easy-to-integrate onboarding API. Compliance with evolving global regulations is a major challenge for ISVs so BlueSnap manages the underwriting and compliance processes while absorbing the payment risks so ISVs can focus on their core business. Strong Customer Authentication is covered by 3D Secure 2.0 so European businesses comply with the latest PSD2 directive. As an added benefit, BlueSnap's ISV partners can automatically split payments and determine revenue share of each transaction processed by their customers, and this entire process is managed with 100% visibility using the BlueSnap Partner Portal.

"Giving ISVs a PCI compliant offering that allows them to sell globally, onboard global customers and have more visibility into their payments program is a top priority for us," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "3D Secure 2.0 takes care of the SCA requirement by the latest PSD2 directive so ISVs can be confident that they have the highest level of PCI compliance."

BlueSnap already supports ISVs around the world, and this new product will allow them, as well as new European-based ISV customers, to circumvent the typical difficulties associated with scaling globally. This is because a single connection to BlueSnap also provides ISVs and their customers with all the powerful benefits of the BlueSnap All-in-One Payment Platform , including:

The ability to offer more than 100 local payment methods and currencies used in every part of the world

Onboarding API so ISVs can automatically sign up customers with ease

Split payment functionality to collect a percentage of every transaction

3D Secure 2.0 for Strong Customer Authentication

An extensive global network of global banks and BlueSnap's intelligent payment routing system, both of which help reduce declined transactions

Built-in, sophisticated fraud-fighting technology provided by industry leader Kount

Greater visibility into customer and transaction data through enhanced analytics and extensive reporting tools

