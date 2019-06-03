

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said Monday that Xolair or omalizumab significantly reduced nasal polyps and congestion symptoms in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in two phase III studies.



In the late-stage POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 studies, omalizumab met both co-primary endpoints and key secondary endpoints in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps or CRSwNP with inadequate response to intranasal corticosteroids.



Omalizumab demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous research for approved conditions of chronic spontaneous urticaria and severe allergic asthma.



In a separate press release, Novartis said primary efficacy results from the GEOMETRY mono-1 Phase II clinical trial demonstrated that investigational MET inhibitor capmatinib shows promise as a potential treatment option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that harbor MET exon-14 skipping mutation.



The company noted that overall response rate among patients receiving capmatinib was 68% for treatment-naive and 41% for previously treated patients. The median duration of response was also clinically meaningful irrespective of prior line of therapy.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted capmatinib Breakthrough Therapy Designation for patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon-14 skipping mutation with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.



