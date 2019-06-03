sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)03 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
72,440,287

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



