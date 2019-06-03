Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuer
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
2. Type of capital measure
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|03 Jun 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
|72,440,287
SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547456/Release-according-to-Article-41-of-the-WpHG-the-German-Securities-Trading-Act-with-the-objective-of-Europe-wide-distribution