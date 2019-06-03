LONDON, June 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., is proud to announce a two-year partnership with Value Retail, creator and operator of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, 11 award-wining luxury shopping destination in Europe and China.The deal will facilitate JCB card acceptance with a soft launch across the boutiques at Bicester Village (UK) and La Vallee Village (France) from April 2019, with a further seven Villages in Europe joining over a two-year period.The partnership will be a major boost for the 130 million JCB cardmembers who shop in luxury stores and will be able to spend with their JCB card. As well as acceptance, the partnership will offer special promotions for JCB cardmembers with discounts available on benefits such as shopping packages; on the Shopping Express(R), The Bicester Village Shopping Collection luxury coach service operating between the Villages and nearby cities; on chauffeur services and, for premium cardmembers, access to the Villages' by-appointment-only VIP Lounges.As part of the partnership JCB will provide Value Retail with unique insights into visitors from the APAC region with a high disposable income, enabling them to tap into new markets.Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said "This partnership reflects our goal to help merchants looking to tap into new revenue streams through the growing expenditure from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe. Through offering a fantastic experience to JCB cardmembers, we anticipate that Value Retail outlets will see increased sales and revenue."Mr. Marcelo Molinari, Tourism Director - Destination Marketing at Value Retail, added: "JCB is the leading payment scheme in Japan and provides us with an important gateway to Asia. This unique marketing-led partnership will focus on providing an ever-wider choice of payment methods for our guests, enhancing their experience with us."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.jcbeurope.eu/de/ or www.jcbeurope.eu/About Value RetailValue Retail is the creator and operator of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, 11 award-winning luxury shopping destinations in Europe and China, collectively home to more than 1,300 boutiques of leading fashion and lifestyle brands offering attractive savings throughout the year. Through the Villages, located in key tourist markets, the Collection creates value out of opportunities for both leading luxury brands and the global luxury travelling consumer. In 2018 the Collection welcomed 42 million guests and since 2006 has achieved consecutive years of consistent growth in non-EU (tax-refunded) sales. Visit www.ValueRetail.com for more information.ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsEmail: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jpPhone: +81-3-5778-8353Source: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.