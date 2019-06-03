Inspired by Iceland Urges Tourists to Drink Responsibly as it Launches World's First 'Premium Tap Water' Brand

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June, 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Iceland establishes premium brand for its high-quality tap water in the fight against plastic waste

Kranavatn, which is Icelandic for tap water, is being promoted as a luxury product by Iceland in a bid to encourage tourists to ditch single use plastic water bottles

In an attempt to encourage its tourists to behave more responsibly, Inspired by Iceland has today launched the world's first premium tap water brand. Kranavatn, Icelandic for tap water, is being promoted as a free, abundant, high quality product for consumption from any tap.

By promoting its tap water, Inspired by Iceland - the official brand for Icelandic tourism - hope to be a force for good in the global fight to reduce plastic waste and contribute to the global conversation regarding the UN's Social Development Goals. A change in behavior from tourists using less plastic would have a significant environmental impact, claims Inspired by Iceland.

The campaign follows a new global survey of 16,000 travellers in 11 markets across Europe, the Nordics and North America which found that nearly two in three (65%) admitted to consuming more plastic water bottles when abroad than when at home, citing 'fear' that tap water abroad is unsafe (70%) and convenience (19%) as the main determining factors.

Inspired by Iceland is aiming to raise awareness of Icelandic tap water as one of the cleanest and best tasting tap water in the world - pure glacial water filtered through lava for thousands of years. Unlike in other countries, 98% of Icelandic tap water is chemically untreated and measurements show that unwanted substances in the water are far below limits, according to the Environmental Agency of Iceland.

Kranavatn will therefore be positioned as a new 'luxury' drink at selected Icelandic restaurants, bars and hotels. Visitors to Iceland in mid-June can expect to see a Kranavatn branded bar upon arriving at the airport, where they can enjoy Icelandic water straight from the tap.

Inspired by Iceland, in partnership with The Environment Agency of Iceland urges visitors to sign up to the 'Kranavatn Challenge' online at www.inspiredbyiceland.com. Challengers will unlock a voucher reflecting the money they would have spent on plastic water bottles redeemable at several of the country's premier leisure and retail outlets.

Anyone who is planning a trip to Iceland this year can join the Kranavatn challenge online at www.inspiredbyiceland.com.

Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, Minister of Tourism, Industry & Innovation said:

"It is a pleasure to be able to offer tourists visiting Iceland our luxury tap water and to highlight its accessibility. This research reveals that many of the two million tourists we welcome every year aren't aware of the quality of our tap water. To increase awareness and understanding of this issue will ultimately help reduce plastic waste and we hope the campaign encourages tourists to research the quality of tap water and bring their refillable wherever they are going this summer."

Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson, Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources said:

"Behind the humor and wit of the video and Kranavatn brand is an important message and one we're really proud of. By encouraging tourists to ditch single use plastics and that the drinks are on us this summer, we are promoting a positive message which encourages more responsible tourist behavior in Iceland and around the world."

