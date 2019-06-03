Digital Horizon Invests in an Industry 4.0 Analytics Startup, Supplier of Roll Royce, Pratt & Whitney

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Horizon participated in the seed round for Visual Factories, an Israeli startup, graduate of Microsoft Accelerator in Tel Aviv, that developed an innovative "industry 4.0" solution allowing factory management to visualize their current machine manufacturing processes and optimize equipment usage. The total round is $2m with Digital Horizon contributing half of that.

Visual Factories offers an SaaS-solution that continuously captures the production machines' activity in real time. Utilizing state of the art proprietary algorithms, the system analyzes and presents the collected data through customizable, easy to comprehend displays and reports. Everyone - from floor managers to middle management to top management - can see the specific information that they need to optimize productivity and set and achieve attainable goals. The installation process is simple and doesn't require any additional prep or lengthy integration. Visual Factories is compatible with any manufacturing equipment, regardless of its brand or generation.

Visual Factories clients include Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Kennametal and several others in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

"Nowadays for both operational and strategic management real-time analytics is a must. However most of the manufacturing facilities are not equipped with the cutting-edge machinery that have modern sensors constantly providing data. Modernization of equipment is a long and costly process. Hence we believe that the market for solutions, allowing data from analogue machinery to be transformed into digital format and then analysed to achieve performance optimization, will go through a substantial growth spurt. Valued at $9b now, by 2023 the market for equipment digitalisation and analytics will be at $25b. Visual Factories has all the prerequisites to become one of the industry leaders in this space." - Alan Vaksman, co-founder of Digital Horizon.

"We are thrilled that Digital Horizon is investing in Visual Factories," said Matti Tiano, Visual Factories CEO and Founder. "Our solution enables manufacturers to increase their overall productivity and efficiency by providing visualization and insights into the manufacturing process. This investment will allow us to scale up our marketing and sales efforts during this exciting time in the world of manufacturing as new technologies are revolutionizing the field, and we are in a prime position to work together with SMB manufacturers around the world."