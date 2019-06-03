EY announces completion of Pangea3 Legal Managed Services acquisition

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the closing of the acquisition of the Pangea3 Legal Managed Services (LMS) business from Thomson Reuters. Together with the recent acquisition of Riverview Law, this means that EY is the first organization with service offerings including legal function consulting, industry-leading LMS and legal technology in addition to legal advisory services where permitted, in more than 80 jurisdictions.

The acquisition significantly grows the existing EY Law service offerings. With Pangea3, more than 1,100 legal project managers, services professionals and technologists join EY, bringing the total number of EY Law professionals across the globe to 3,500. The acquisition will enhance EY technology-enabled LMS in the three core areas of contract life cycle management, regulatory risk and compliance, and investigations.

Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, says:

"Companies are looking to transform their legal departments. Cutting-edge technology, processes and the right people that can integrate legal functions into the business more holistically are key to this transformation. This acquisition deepens the EY bench of skilled resources to help companies modernize their law departments and arrive at the optimal operating model."

The acquisition supports the growth of the EY LMS offerings by expanding resources and capabilities, offering legal process automation and a services model across the globe. These capabilities will also introduce measurable efficiencies and help clients transform their legal departments and deliver meaningful value to their businesses.

Jeff Banta, EY Global Law Co-Leader, says:

"In addition to reducing costs and driving efficiencies, legal departments recognize that the future lies in aligning closely with broader business transformation. Through the acquisition of Pangea3, EY Law services are well positioned to leverage broad professional services experience to create a consistent, market-leading offering across the globe that will shape the legal functions of the future."

Renowned for its high-quality solutions and a consistent industry award winner, Pangea3 was the original pioneer in the alternative legal services space. Pangea3 has grown significantly within Thomas Reuters and has 15 years of experience, operating out of eight centers worldwide. It boasts deep technology experience, multi-lingual capabilities and a "follow-the-sun" model, which supports legal workflow and quality control.

Eric Laughlin, Managing Director, Legal Managed Services, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"The EY Legal Operations service offerings now stand at the cutting-edge of enterprise legal managed service delivery, providing deep domain knowledge, process rigor and scale to guide and implement business transformation. The combination of legal function consulting and now, with Pangea3, legal managed services, will allow EY to create even more custom services to help clients tackle their most pressing challenges."

Learn more about EY Legal Operations.

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY Law services

To facilitate that EY advice is tailored to the clients' business needs, EY Law services focus on a number of sectors: Automotive; Banking & Capital Markets; Government & Public Sector; Life Sciences; Mining & Metals; Oil & Gas; Power & Utilities; Private Equity; Real Estate; Hospitality & Construction; Technology; and Telecommunications.

EY lawyers work alongside professionals from other parts of EY businesses, including Assurance, Tax, Transactions and Advisory. Serving clients across borders, the EY sector-focused, multidisciplinary approach means EY professionals offer highly integrated and pertinent advice you can trust. EY lawyers do not provide US legal services.

Virginia Milazzo

EY Global Media Relations

+1 718 473 7376

virginia.milazzo@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg