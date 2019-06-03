Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Northern Lights Organics Farm Increases Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to provide an update on the build out of its 600-acre Northern Lights Organics hemp farm in Northern BC.

"With a recent clearing of 170 acres, the Northern Lights Organics farm currently has 468 acres cleared in total. We are building capacity and capabilities so that we can pursue high CBD hemp opportunities as the Canadian regulations open up later this year," said Mr. Art Halleran, President, Northern Lights Organics.

The two 3000ft2 hoop greenhouses purchased in late 2018 have been constructed and are now connected to the BC Hydro electrical grid. The premium cannabis style lighting, rolling benches, dehumidification, heating and automatic irrigation systems are being installed at present.

The 6000ft2 greenhouse will be ready for planting of hemp in August 2019. The first grow cycle will be harvested in December 2019 and the second cycle will be planted in January 2020 for harvest in May 2020.

"We believe strongly that Canadian consumers want Certified Organic CBD and the Northern Lights Organics brand is positioned to be the country's trusted leader in providing Certified Organic CBD derived from Hemp," said Mr. Halleran.

