Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results for Year December 2018

3 June 2019

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

The Directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Below shows the Strategic report presented by the Directors for the year ended 31 December 2018. Further, the Directors are delighted to disclose the financial report to stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2018.

The Company's key financial and other performance indicators during the year were as follows:

2018 2017 % Change £ £ Total Turnover 465,074 367,010 27% Coupon payable on Bond subscriptions 312,991 258,542 21% Total bond subscriptions 3,900,000 3,500,000 11% Total investments made 4,814,838 2,536,255 90%

Total turnover of the Company has increased by 27% as compared to the previous year.

Total bond subscriptions have increased to £3,900,000 for the period under review.

Investments made by the Company increased to £4,814,838 as compared to £2,536,255 last year which is an increase of 90%.

For the financial year ended 31st December 2018, the Net assets of the Company were £82,105, which increase of 18% over the year. The Company has maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the Board is determined to maintain its protection to bond holders' interests through the judicious deployment of the Company's capital.

The principal investment policy of the Company continues to be same as last year and is in line with the company's focus and key areas of investment of last year:

1. Short term loan notes to Small and Midsized Enterprises (SMEs).

2. Real Estate in the United Kingdom and Europe.

3. Provision of consultancy services to corporate customers.

In the year to 31 December 2018 the Company has continues to invest in short-term loans which it is issuing to SME companies which are generating high and predictable returns.

The majority of these investments are short-term loans, less than 12 months and are exclusively made to UK businesses with the following broad parameters.

Size of investment ranges between £15,000 to £80,000.

Tenure of investments is for a minimum of six months and a maximum of 12 months.

All loans are asset backed with personal guarantees.

The interest rate averages 12% per annum.

One investment portfolio is outside this size parameter and represents £1.5m of the loan portfolio. This portfolio comprises of several investments and these have all been issued on terms similar to those above.

The Company's investments in short term loan notes enabling it to service the coupon while subscriptions in the bond rise to a level where investment can be made in physical property portfolios.

To date the Company has not made a property investment in line with its initial investment strategy of investing in social housing. However, the Company has identified a number of investments located in the United Kingdom in the real estate sector. Investment will be made subject to due diligence outcomes and when further bond subscriptions are received.

The Company has an unsecured bond listed on the NEX Exchange Growth Market (previously called the ISDX Exchange). The bond has an 8% coupon and was listed in July 2015. It has a duration of 10 years. At the end of December 2018, bond subscriptions had risen to £3,900,000.

Loan

In November 2018 the Company entered into a 12 month a loan of £1,000,000 from a third party. The proceeds of this transaction are being used to grow the Company's short-term Loan portfolio.

The Loan gives a preferential position to the lender on the Company's debts by the granting of a floating charge over all of its present and future book and other debts and monetary claims due or owing to the Company until the loan is repaid.



The loan is due to be repaid on 26 November 2019.

The risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the Admission Document of the Company and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

Post Balance Sheet Event

Since the period end, the Company has received further bond subscriptions, These are currently £5,078,000 in total.

The Board continues to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders' interest and developing existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our Board places great importance on the risk management in selecting investments for the Company.

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving productive results for the company and its stakeholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcel Samuel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

31 May 2019

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

31.12.18 31.12.17 Notes £ £ TURNOVER 3 465,074 367,010 Administrative expenses 449,646 362,072 OPERATING PROFIT 15,428 4,938 Interest receivable and similar income 12 22 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 15,440 4,960 Tax on profit 6 2,934 972 PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 12,506 3,988 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 12,506 3,988 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 12,506 3,988

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 DECEMBER 2018

31.12.18 31.12.17 Notes £ £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Investments 7 50,000 - CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 8 5,115,475 2,997,220 Cash at bank 9 269,896 1,020,351 5,385,371 4,017,571 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 10 1,153,266 147,972 NET CURRENT ASSETS 4,232,105 3,869,599 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,282,105 3,869,599 CREDITORS Amounts falling due after more than one year 11 4,200,000 3,800,000 NET ASSETS 82,105 69,599 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 14 50,100 50,100 Retained earnings 15 32,005 19,499 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 82,105 69,599

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on ............................................. and were signed on its behalf by:

........................................................................

M S Boom - Director

........................................................................

Y Singh - Director

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018