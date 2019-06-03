sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 31

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

3 June 2019

In conformity with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company holds 181,642 of its ordinary shares of £0.25 each ("Ordinary Shares") in Treasury and has 84,445,909 Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares).

The Company has 84,264,267 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Each such Ordinary Share has one vote per Ordinary Share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 84,264,267. This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555


