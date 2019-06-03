Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Lacuna Botanicals CBD Company

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce a signed Letter of Intent to acquire Lacuna Botanicals, a premier Colorado based CBD product line with manufacturing and distribution.

"Lacuna Botanicals https://lacunabotanicals.com/ offers products designed to relax, rejuvenate and restore," said founder Jeremiah Molfese. Lacuna Botanicals bioactive creams, elixirs, oils and pet care products incorporate a wide range of botanical ingredients including terpenes, essential oils and Cannabinoids such as CBD.

"We are pleased to make this deal with Infinite Interactions to acquire a majority of the Lacuna Botanicals company. The Lacuna Botanicals team will continue operating from their Colorado facility which we plan to expand, and to keep ramping up sales of their current lines, while at the same time offering new, exceptional product concepts to the markets," said Cannabis Sativa, Inc. President David Tobias."Lacuna's DEEP TISSUE - CBD Infused Pain Relief Massage Cream (200mg or 500mg strength) was a game changer for a recent bout of nerve related lower back pain. Cannabis Sativa has been seeking the best path to reenter the CBD market, and to acquire an established CBD company with top grade products, and Lacuna Botanicals was our top target."

Lacuna Botanicals "Born at Altitude" motto began in 2008 with Mr. Molfese's Herbal Medicinal Institute (HMI) cannabis company, offering proprietary in-house formulas which have been featured on the shelves of Colorado dispensaries under the "Dragon Originals" branding.

Mr. Molfese, an author of books on Lucid Dreaming, founded Lacuna Botanicals in 2014 as an alternative therapy to cannabis, and to help people have access to hemp as medicine, initially selling to chiropractors and naturopathic practitioners. Lacuna Botanicals currently offers its products through upscale spas and exclusive outlets. Please visit the store locator, expected to be completed this month, on the Company website at https://lacunabotanicals.com/ for locations in your area carrying Lacuna Botanicals products.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor(R) (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals(R), (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https//:ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

