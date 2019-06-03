The Jordanian PV module manufacturer plans to add two new production lines at its factory in Amman over the next 12 weeks. The new lines will add half-cell and bifacial mono PERC modules to the company's product range.Philadelphia Solar, a Jordanian PV manufacturer and project developer, plans to increase the annual production capacity of its solar module factory in the Al Qastal Industrial Area, near Amman, from 220 MW to 500 MW. In a statement to pv magazine, the company said that it will add two more production lines to the two that are already operating at the facility. With the new lines, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...