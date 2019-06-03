CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Total Voting Rights

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Voting Rights and Share Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the following updated information is provided:

The Company's capital consists of 77,929,725 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company holds no shares in treasury; therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 77,929,725.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary - 0207 680 5666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

3 June 2019

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.