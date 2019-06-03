The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 June 2019. ISIN: DK0060634707 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Royal Unibrew ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 51,000,000 shares (DKK 102,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 900,000 shares (DKK 1,800,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 50,100,000 shares (DKK 100,200,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RBREW ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3273 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727658