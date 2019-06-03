DJ Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company 03-Jun-2019 / 10:27 CET/CEST

*TR-1: S**tandard form for notification of major holdings *

+-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS* (to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format |
|if possible)i |
+-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+
| |
+-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+
|*1a. Identity of the |Lenta Ltd. |
|issuer or the underlying | |
|issuer of existing shares | |
|to which voting rights are | |
|attached*ii*:* | |
+-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+
|*1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer | |*(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Non-UK issuer |X | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please mark the | |appropriate box or boxes with an "X") | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |X | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial | | |instruments | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Other (please specify)iii: | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Name |Alexey Mordashov | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |City and country of |Cherepovets, Vologda region, | |residence |162609, Russian Federation | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from | |3.)v | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Name |Severgroup Limited Liability | | |Company | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |City and country of |33, prospect Pobedy, | |registered office (if |Cherepovets, Vologda region, | |applicable) |162614, Russian Federation | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*5. Date on which the |31 May 2019 | |threshold was crossed or | | |reached*vi*:* | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*6. Date on which issuer |31 May 2019 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY):* | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |*7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation* | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ | |% of |% of voting |Total of|Total number | | |voting |rights through |both in |of voting | | |rights |financial |% (8.A +|rights of | | |attache|instruments |8.B) |issuervii | | |d to |(total of 8.B 1 | | | | |shares |+ 8.B 2) | | | | |(total | | | | | |of 8. | | | | | |A) | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Resulting |74.58% |N/A |74.58% |72,096,644 | |situation | | | | | |on the date| | | | | |on which | | | | | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed| | | | | |or reached | | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ |Position of|73.82% |N/A |73.82% |71,370,039 | |previous | | | | | |notificatio| | | | | |n (if | | | | | |applicable)| | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ | | | | | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+-------+--------+-------+-------+ +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which | |the threshold was crossed or reached*viii | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* | |of | | | |shares* | | | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | |*Direct* |*Indirect* |*Direct* |*Indirect*| | | |(Art 9 of |(Art 10 of |(Art 9 of |(Art 10 of| | | |Directive |Directive |Directive |Directive | | | |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/E| | | |(DTR5.1) |(DTR5.2.1) |(DTR5.1) |C) | | | | | | |(DTR5.2.1)| | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |GDRs |157,161,366 GDRs |N/A |32.51% |N/A| |representing |representing | | | | |shares |31,432,273 shares | | | | | | | | | | |US52634T1016 | | | | | |(for 144A | | | | | |GDRs) and | | | | | |US52634T2006 | | | | | |(for | | | | | |Regulation S | | | | | |GDR) | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |Shares |40,664,371 | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*SUBTOTAL 8. |72,096,644 |74.58% | |A* | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of voting rights |*% | |financial |date*x |Conversion |that may be acquired if |of | |instrument* | |Period*xi |the instrument is * |vot| | | | |*exercised/converted.* |ing| | | | | |rig| | | | | |hts| | | | | |* | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+

June 03, 2019 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

| | | | | |

| | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | |*SUBTOTAL 8. B | | | | | |1* | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according | |to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))* | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ |*Type |*Expiration |*Exercise/ |*Physical or cash * |*Number of|*% | |of |date*x |Conversion |*settlement*xii |voting |of | |financ| |Period *xi | |rights * |vot| |ial | | | | |ing| |instru| | | | |rig| |ment* | | | | |hts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | |*SUBTOTAL 8.B.2* | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ | | | | | | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+------+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+---+ +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*9. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |notification obligation *(please mark the | |applicable box with an "X") | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Person subject to the notification | | |obligation is not controlled by any natural | | |person or legal entity and does not control | | |any other undertaking(s) holding directly | | |or indirectly an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuerxiii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings |X | |through which the voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held | | |starting with the ultimate controlling | | |natural person or legal entityxiv (please | | |add additional rows as necessary) | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*Name*xv |*% of |*% of |*Total of both if it equals | | |voting |voting |or is higher than the | | |rights if |rights |notifiable threshold* | | |it equals |through| | | |or is |financi| | | |higher than|al | | | |the |instrum| | | |notifiable |ents if| | | |threshold* |it | | | | |equals | | | | |or is | | | | |higher | | | | |than | | | | |the | | | | |notifia| | | | |ble | | | | |thresho| | | | |ld* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Alexey |74.58% | |74.58% | |Mordashov | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Severgroup |74.58% | |74.58% | |Limited | | | | |Liability | | | | |Company | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*10. **In case of proxy voting, please identify:* | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Name of the proxy | | |holder | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The number and % of | | |voting rights held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The date until which | | |the voting rights will | | |be held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*11. Additional information*xvi | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ +---------------------+--------------+ |*Place of completion*|Moscow, Russia| +---------------------+--------------+ |*Date of completion* |31 May 2019 | +---------------------+--------------+ ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 8930 EQS News ID: 818331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 03, 2019 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)