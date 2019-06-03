Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, has increased merchant revenue by as much as 60% for some merchants with their new alternative payment option offering.

In the past year, Allied Wallet has made its NextGen Payment Gateway compatible with many preferred payment options in countries like Sweden, Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, United Kingdom, Norway, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico.

By connecting their payment solutions with the preferred payment options in these countries, Allied Wallet has been able to create new opportunities for business owners and enabled them to reach more customers.

"We live in a day and age where we are more connected than ever. It's important to allow for cross-border sales. It's important to accept payments in whichever way people prefer to pay. Limiting your business means limiting your sales, and it's always been important at Allied Wallet to eliminate limitations and maximize capabilities," said Dr. Andy Khawaja, Founder of Allied Wallet.

Allied Wallet reports that a number of their merchants have seen as much as 60% growth after broadening their list of accepted payment methods.

"Businesses have to understand that people transact differently around the world. In some countries, only 2% of people have credit cards. But especially with how many people have smartphones now, people want to purchase things online fashion, digital content, toys for their children and we're one of the only companies that are supporting the payment methods that these people want to use," said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet is welcoming new merchants to try their payment services, even offering their payment options as a secondary or back up payment option. Merchants can integrate their services in addition to their current payment service provider.

"We want to connect people plain and simple and we're creating better ways to do that," Dr. Khawaja added.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

