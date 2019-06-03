Syngenta signs up to the United Nation's LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business

5 Standards drawn up by the UN set out steps for companies to ensure equal treatment at work

Syngenta is proud to announce its support for the United Nations' Standards of Conduct for Business to help tackle discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people in the workplace, the marketplace and in the community.

CEO Erik Fyrwald said, "As a global company operating in nearly 100 countries, we are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to creating an environment where all employees are supported and can be themselves. We also have very diverse customers and partners, and signing these Standards shows the importance we place on a fostering a culture of respect and inclusion".

"Syngenta is one of more than 250 early supporters of the UN Global LGBTI Standards for Business. The private sector has a crucial role to play in respecting and supporting the human rights of LGBTI people. The support of Syngenta sends a powerful signal to the farming and agricultural innovation sectors and beyond." said Fabrice Houdart, United Nations Human Rights Officer and co-author of the Standards.

These Standards, consisting of five principles, provide a framework for companies to tackle discrimination, and support the implementation of inclusive policies and practices. In addition, the Standards encourage signatory companies to prevent discrimination against LGBTI business partners and to encourage suppliers to do the same.

Syngenta's Head of Human Resources Laure Roberts said, "Syngenta is committed to championing greater inclusion both within the company and beyond, and LGBTI discrimination, or any other kind of discrimination, has no place in our culture."

Find out more about the UN Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business here.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

