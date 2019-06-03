9FJ offers an insider's view of the hottest looks and styles in Spring/Summer 2020 and beyond

Stainless steel jewellery: Edgy and trendy

HONG KONG, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion jewellery manufacturers are raising the style quotient with stainless steel jewellery collections that combine urban flair with elements of the natural world. The durable and chicly utilitarian metal is anticipated to appear in various iterations at Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- September (9FJ), from chunky rings and bracelets to delicate chains and punk chokers. Plain with a textured or high-polish finish, or designed with leather, rough stones or crystals for added impact, stainless steel jewellery is a wardrobe staple that is versatile enough to wear season after season.

"The Stainless Steel Jewellery Pavilion at 9FJ, which includes Men's Jewellery, is a destination in itself for international buyers," comments Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "This special section, alongside other category-specific areas of the show, uniquely positions 9FJ as a top fashion jewellery and accessories resource in the region."

Scheduled for September 16 to 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, 9FJ will feature more than 250 of Asia's top suppliers, including promising design talents and artisanal enterprises. Over 9,000 buyers from around the world are anticipated to attend the show.

Dongguan Yitenong Jewelry Co

There is nothing more irresistible than accessories made of mixed materials such as metal with leather and stones. Dongguan Yitenong Jewelry Co pulls this look off beautifully with its earth-tone 6mm-bead and stainless steel charm bracelet. Sporting a vintage finish and rustic charm, the bracelet can be enjoyed by just about anyone.

Wechiry Co Ltd

Wechiry Co Ltd is balancing feminine and edgy elements in its multi-use line of arm candies. Bracelets with steel accents are embellished with hematite, glass and Miyuki beads. The bracelets are ideal for mixing, matching and stacking, and can also be worn as a necklace.

Gary Fashion Accessories Ltd

An ornament guaranteed to complete one's look is Gary Fashion Accessories Ltd's metal chain necklace adorned with 10mm-12mm facetted glass stones - round and blade-shaped - and 12mm round glass pearls. The necklace, which has a lobster clasp with an extender chain, is a versatile accent piece that can dress up any look.

Daystar Products Ltd

Distinctively contemporary and hip, Daystar Products Ltd's plain stainless steel creations can glam up white tees and jeans, and even amp up dressy outfits. Two of Daystar Products' essential pieces are the stainless steel chain bracelet with a brass cross and a metal fang charm. Both accents are tarnish-resistant.

Guangzhou Yazhiqi Jewellery Co Ltd

Guangzhou Yazhiqi Jewellery Co Ltd hopes to win over wholesalers, retail chain operators and boutique owners with its extensive range of stainless steel jewellery lines. Producing virtually all types of accessories - think hang tags and star-motif bracelets - Guangzhou Yazhiqi regularly participates in international fairs.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- September is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

