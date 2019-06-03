Visiongain Report: Night Vision Systems (NVS) Technologies to Revolutionise Night Time Driving for Motorists

Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Active Night Vision System, Passive Night Vision System) & by Technology (Near Infrared (NIR) Technology, Far Infrared (FIR) Technology) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Night vision systems (NVS) are one part of the growing adoption of broader Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Night vision systems enhance driver awareness in low light or poor visibility conditions, improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents. Recent developments in the night vision sector have led Visiongain to publish this timely Visiongain report.

The $2.65bn night vision systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations and also because consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Key selling points

• Definitive NVS market data

• Succinct NVS market analysis

• Technological insight

• Clear competitor analysis

• Actionable business recommendations

Report highlights

229 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Analysis Of Key Players In NVS Technologies

• Continental

• Bosch

• Denso

• Autoliv

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Aisin Seiki

• Delphi

• Magna

• Visteon

Analysis Of Key Automotive OEMs Involved In NVS Technologies

• BMW

• Daimler

• Ford

• General Motors

• Honda

• PSA Peugeot Citroen

• Renault

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

• Volvo

• Global Night Vision System Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• NVS Vehicle Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Passenger Car Forecast 2019-2029

• Commercial Vehicle Forecast 2019-2029

• NVS Technology Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Far Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Near Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• NVS Product Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Active Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Passive Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Regional NVS Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• US Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029,

• Canada Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• France Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Automotive NVS Korea Forecast 2019-2029

• China Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• India Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• How is the NVS market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining NVS market dynamics?

• How will each NVS submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• Which NVS submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies covered in the report include:

AE system

AEI

AEye, Inc.

Aisin Group

Aisin Seiki

Ambarella

ATN Corporation

Audi

Autoliv

Bel

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

BMW

Bosch

Bosch Group

Cadillac

Clarion

Continental AG

Daimler

Delphi

Denso Corporation

Elbit Systems

Ficosa

FLIR Systems

Ford

General Motors

Gentex Corporation

getrag

Gongcheng DENSO (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Harris

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi

Honda

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Innoviz Technologies, Ltd.

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI)

Kyocera Corporation

L-3 Technologies Inc.

LeddarTech

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Magna Electronics

Magna International Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Mazda

Meopta

Mercedes-Benz

Mobileye N.V.

Neptec Design Group Ltd.

Newcon Optik

Nissan

nuTonomy, Inc.

OmniVision Technologies

Omron Corporation

Optix

Phantom Intelligence

Princeton Lightwave, Inc.

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Renault

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins

Safradir EC

Samsung Electro Mechanics

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

Satire

Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co., Ltd.

Suzuki

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tesla

Tetravue, Inc.

Thales

Toyota

TriLumina

TRW Automotive

Valeo

Velodyne

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen

Volvo

Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Organisations mentioned

European Commission

Euro-NCAP

