ForgeRock, Inc.: ForgeRock Continues Identity Live World Tour - Adds London Dates: October 8 and 9

LONDON, June 03, 2019.



Identity Live brings together hundreds of business leaders and identity management professionals to discuss and advance winning strategies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The first day features ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch along with the product leadership team for a look at the trends and market drivers in customer experience, security and identity, and an extensive look at the ForgeRock roadmap. Day two of Identity Live is the UnSummit, a day for identity and IT professionals to have technical deep dives and birds-of-a-feather sessions with other attendees and ForgeRock developers.

ForgeRock's Summit locations include:

Berlin, June 6 and 7

Sydney, August 13 and 14

London, October 8 and 9

Sophie Lawson, ForgeRock's vice president of field marketing, said, "ForgeRock is thrilled to bring our Identity Live events directly to our thriving community of business leaders and identity professionals with an agenda optimized for success. The days are packed with customer presentations, product insights and networking opportunities for attendees to make informed decisions on their Identity investments. We're also fortunate to have many members of the Trust Network participate, so customers can learn directly from our partner ecosystem on how to maximize value with ForgeRock."

