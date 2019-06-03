Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

3 June 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.136

AXA Prop Trust 0.049

Electra Private Equity 0.330

Gemfields Group 0.339

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320