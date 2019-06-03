SThree (STHR) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 03-Jun-2019 / 10:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 June 2019 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 131,998,435 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 1,045,334 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 130,954,016 Shareholders may use the above figure of 130,954,016 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 8932 EQS News ID: 818375 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)