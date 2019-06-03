CubicFarm Systems Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to List on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a Tier 1 issuer. The listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSXV in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval letter dated May 30, 2019. The Company anticipates that the common shares will trade under the trading symbol "CUB".

The Company will proceed expeditiously to satisfy these conditions and management is confident that all conditions for listing will be met. Upon obtaining final approval, the Company will issue a further press release to inform shareholders when it anticipates that its common shares will commence trading on the TSXV.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarm Systems Corp. is an Agriculture Tech and Vertical Farming technology company that utilizes revolutionary, patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. Founded in 2015, the company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields. Using its unique undulating growing system, CubicFarms solves the two main challenges within the indoor farming industry: high electricity and labour costs. Currently, CubicFarms cultivates living lettuce, living basil and microgreens at its own facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia and is partnering with other farmers to establish facilities around the world.

Cautionary Notice Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company satisfying the conditions required to complete the listing of its common shares on the TSXV. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions (including the receipt of regulatory approvals) that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the listing will be completed as currently planned or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

