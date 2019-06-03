Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed further restructuring of the management team.

Mr. Doug Porter, CFO of the Company, will step down in his capacity as CFO. Mr. Dwayne Vinck will assume the role of CFO effective immediately. As the company transitions from an exploration and development to producing company, the demands on financial support will increase significantly. These changes have been implemented in order to prepare the Company for its evolution to producing status.

Dwayne Vinck is an independent financial consultant, based in Calgary Alberta. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of business experience including public accounting and financial reporting, directorships, executive leadership, change management, project leadership and mergers and acquisition. He operates a public accounting services firm, is Board Chairman of Sulphur Recovery Engineering, CFO and former Director of West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) and currently a volunteer Treasurer and National Director of Kids Help Phone. He graduated from University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ian M. Berzins, President and CEO of Braveheart commented, "I want to thank Doug for his contributions to Braveheart during the last year. In his tenure Doug provided stability in financial reporting. Our transformational acquisition of Purcell Basin Minerals came together seamlessly, and I thank Doug for his support in that team effort. I also welcome Dwayne to the Company. We are confident that he can provide us with the required support for the Company as we embark on the next phase of our journey".

Dwayne Vinck commented "I am pleased to join Braveheart Resources at this time in their evolution. Braveheart has some advanced stage mining projects and an experienced management team. I look forward to helping the team as we become an operating mining company".

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver mine. The mine is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins, P.Eng., ICD.D who serves as CEO and Director of the Company and is a qualified person under the definition of NI 43-101.

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

403-512-8202

braveheartresources@shaw.ca

Website: www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

