sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.06.2019 | 12:25
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

The European Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 3

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
The European Investment Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3.Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4.Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameWells Capital Management
City and country of registered office (if applicable)San Francisco, California, USA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:30/05/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):31/05/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
19.12%
N/A
19.12%
40,244,369
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
18.04%
N/A
18.04%
40,395,269

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)

GB0003295010
7,695,087
19.12%
SUBTOTAL 8. A7,695,08719.12%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)


Name		% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wells Capital Management
19.12%
19.12%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11.Additional information

Place of completionSan Francisco, California, USA
Date of completion31/05/2019

© 2019 PR Newswire