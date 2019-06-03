

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. said its common stock will begin trading on Monday on the NYSE under the ticker, DD, following the successful separation of its Agriculture Division. Following the reverse stock split, DuPont common stockholders now hold one share of common stock of DuPont for every three shares of DowDuPont common stock they previously held.



DuPont de Nemours has a presence in over 70 countries, and operates approximately 170 manufacturing sites, over 10 global R&D centers and 10 global innovation centers.



