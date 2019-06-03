Players can win one of five €50 bonuses every Monday throughout the month of June

With the summer season fast approaching, Golden Euro Casino is helping spread the sunshine with a generous Live Raffle promotion that runs throughout the month of June.

Live Raffle draws take place every Monday throughout the day and will see five €50 bonuses awarded randomly to players that have deposited that day.

If that wasn't enough, all players can unlock a free spins bonus on Mondays by entering these codes:

3rd June: 10 free spins on Lucha Libre 2 with the code RAFFLE19-1

10th June: 10 free spins on Plentiful Treasure with the code RAFFLE19-2

17th June: 10 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2 with the code RAFLLE19-3

24th June: 10 free spins on Mermaid's Pearls with the code RAFFLE19-4

The final offer is available on the soon to launch Mermaid's Pearls from Realtime Gaming, a slot that takes players into the deep depths of the ocean.

Mermaid's Pearls will be available to Golden Euro players from 5th June and comes with a bonus offer of 100% up to €100 plus 20 free spins on the game.

To unlock the offer, simply enter the code MERMAID19 and make a deposit. The offer runs from 5th June to 30th June.

Adrien Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Summer is our favourite season at Golden Euro Casino and we wanted to get our players into the sunshine spirit with this fantastic Live Raffle promotion. We ran a similar offer last year with many players happy to have received a bonus."

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Golden Euro Casino:

https://www.goldeneuro.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005402/en/

Contacts:

GameOn Marketing Ltd

Sarah Blackburn Director GameOn

T: 0034628499459

sarah@gameon.im