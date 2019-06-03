Genevant Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics utilizing multiple modalities, today announced that Bo Rode Hansen, MBA, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 am EDT.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant leverages best-in-class RNA therapeutic delivery capabilities to develop a diverse pipeline of innovative product candidates designed to improve lives. While others are focused singularly on a particular RNA modality, Genevant's lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, which enabled the first RNAi product approval, and ligand conjugate technology provide the potential to exploit multiple modalities, including mRNA, RNAi and gene editing, and to select the optimal one on a target-by-target basis. Genevant's pipeline programs include both rare diseases with well established, monogenic causes and unique therapeutic approaches to more complex, large market diseases. Genevant is committed to transforming the future of human health.

To learn more about us, please visit: www.genevant.com.

