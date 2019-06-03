Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EET)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsky, Petri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20190603104939_2
Transaction date: 2019-05-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 190 Unit price: 2.44 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 190 Volume weighted average price: 2.44 EUR
Transaction date: 2019-05-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 352 Unit price: 2.44 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 352 Volume weighted average price: 2.44 EUR
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
