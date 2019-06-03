Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Ahlström, Andreas

Suominen Corporation June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EET)



Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ahlström, Andreas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20190603102839_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4.493 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4.493 Volume weighted average price: EUR



For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



SUOMINEN CORPORATION





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.