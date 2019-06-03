

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China, releasing its whitepaper on trading, accused U.S. of backtracking on its commitments between the countries and trade consultations. It said China does not want a trade war, but not afraid of one, and will fight one if necessary.



The paper titled 'China's Position on the Economic and Trade Consultations,' said the tariff measures have done serious harm to the U.S. economy and has not 'made America great again.' The tariff changes would lead to domestic price hikes in the U.S., and hurt U.S. economic growth, GDP and people's livelihood. It claimed that the import of value-for-money goods from China was key to the long-term low inflation in the U.S.



Further the paper said the U.S. move would disrupt global industrial growth, artificially drive up the costs of supply chains, and will hurt all the multinationals.



Referring to the ban on Huawei, the White paper said China would oppose 'long-arm jurisdiction' and sanctions on the fabricated basis of national security.



China said the commercial co-operation has benefited both the countries. Citing the U.S. Commerce Department data, the paper said China is the key export market for U.S. Airplanes, soybeans, automobiles, integrated circuits and cotton.



China said the latest tariff measures resulted in 9.7 percent decline in Chinese export to the U.S. during January to April 2019. Meanwhile, U.S. exports to China dropped for eight months in a row.



Citing Chinese statistics, the paper noted that the direct investment by Chinese companies in the U.S. dropped 10 percent year-on-year, that stood at $5.79 billion in 2018. The growth of paid-in U.S. investment in China was 11 percent in 2017 . The growth rate was 1.5 percent in 2018.



