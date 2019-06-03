The change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 June 2019. ISIN DK0010006329 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Santa Fe Group ---------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,348,059 shares of DKK 70 ---------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 821,145.956.75 ---------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 12,348,059 shares of DKK 3,50 ---------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 3.50 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: SFG ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3305 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727691