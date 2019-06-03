Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 31-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.55p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---