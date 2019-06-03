Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 31-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1848.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 1861.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 1817.70p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---