

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in April after remaining steady in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.7 percent increase in March and February.



The latest increase was the highest since December last year, when inflation was 4.7 percent.



The price change was due to wage growth, foreign exchange rate changes and world petroleum market price trends.



Both domestic and foreign market output prices rose 6.4 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively in April from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX