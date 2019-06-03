

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales grew the most in a year in April, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.9 percent increase in March.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since last April, when it was 3.9 percent.



Sales for durable goods grew by 4.9 percent annually in April and those of consumables rose 3.3 percent, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.9 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX