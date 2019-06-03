Device Authority is Positioned Amongst 2019 Technology Leaders in the SPARK Matrix Analysis of IoT IAM Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device Authority, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), has been recognized amongst the technology leaders in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global IoT IAM market according to research by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Device Authority's recognition is driven by its comprehensive technology platform, advanced functional capabilities, and strong overall customer impact.

According to the "2019 IoT IAM Market Outlook" report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, traditional user-centric IAM solutions are not capable of handling billions of IoT devices, their identities, and communications with other entities, including other devices, people, and applications on the network. IAM solution for IoT requires a purpose-built platform that enables organizations to manage device authentication, identity management and governance at IoT scale. The key capabilities of an IoT IAM solution include unmatched scalability & availability to handle a wide-variety and volume of IoT devices, secure device registration & provisioning, end-to-end data encryption, device authentication, compliance management, and centralized policy management.

"Device Authority with its advanced IoT IAM software platform KeyScaler and continued focus on building strong partnerships and IoT ecosystem initiatives is well positioned to help organizations in delivering automated device provisioning, authentication, and end-to-end policy-based data security solution to accelerate IoT adoption at scale," according to Piyush Dewangan, Industry Research Manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The company has demonstrated its technology value proposition with multiple successful Pilots and PoC implementations in the medical device, healthcare and industrial sectors. With the right competitive and growth strategy, and early contracts now deploying to production, Device Authority is well positioned to cause major disruption in the global IoT IAM market," adds Dewangan.

"We are delighted that Device Authority is positioned as a technology leader with its KeyScaler platform in the IoT IAM market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. As our technology continues to innovate and solve real world business challenges, our customer impact increases as more PoCs and pilots move to full production in medical and industrial IoT to solve data security, compliance and critical safety challenges," said Darron Antill, CEO at Device Authority.

Additional Resources:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: Device Authority Knowledge Brief

Device Authority KeyScaler IoT IAM Platform

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT); focused on medical / healthcare, industrial and smart connected devices. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology, including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers unrivalled simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management and policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption.

With offices in Fremont, California and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, DigiCert, Gemalto, HID Global, Microsoft, nCipher Security, PTC, Thales, Wipro and more. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com, following @DeviceAuthority and subscribing to our BrightTALK channel.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

