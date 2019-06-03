Joint venture between Mobidiag and Autobio Diagnostics will commercialise Novodiag platform and selected infectious disease assays in the Greater China territory

Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, today announces the launch of Automobi Molecular Diagnostics Co., Ltd ('Automobi'), the joint venture ('JV') between Mobidiag and Autobio Diagnostics ('Autobio'), one of the leading clinical diagnostics companies in China. Automobi is responsible for commercialising the Novodiag platform and selected infectious disease assays in the Greater China territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005068/en/

Yongjun Miao (Chairman of Autobio Diagnostics) and Tuomas Tenkanen (CEO of Mobidiag) officially signed the establishment of the Automobi Diagnostics Joint Venture (credits: Autobio Diagnostics).

Automobi's initial activities will include the registration of the Novodiag platform and first assays with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, former CFDA). Automobi will also establish local facilities in China to manufacture certain Novodiag components and disposables, for the Greater China territory.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said "We are very excited to announce the official launch of Automobi. We have found the ideal partner in Autobio and are confident that together we will be able to bring easy-to-operate, multi-target molecular diagnostics and innovative syndromic diagnostic panels to the growing Chinese market with affordable price."

Yongjun Miao, Chairman of Autobio said "We are confident of the combined multiplex real-time PCR together with microarray technologies that applied in IVD diagnostics of infectious diseases, allowing sample-to-result analysis in a disposable cartridge. We will work jointly to complete the registration required by local regulations with the aim of introducing the market with better products and serving human health with better assays."

As previously announced in December 2018, Mobidiag and Autobio jointly agreed to invest €12.3m to establish Automobi in China. Autobio is investing €8m in cash to hold 65%, and Mobidiag is investing €4.3m to hold 35%. Under the terms of the partnership, Automobi acquired an exclusive license from Mobidiag to commercialise the Novodiag platform and selected human infectious disease assays (excluding sepsis) for China.

In December 2018, Autobio invested €10m in Mobidiag. These funds are being used to grow the Company's product portfolio, accelerate the development of further assays for the Novodiag system and enhance its manufacturing capabilities, as well as to further facilitate Mobidiag's commercial expansion.

Notes to editors

Automobi Molecular Diagnostics

Automobi is a joint venture established by Autobio and Mobidiag in 2019. The initial activities plan include the Novodiag platform registration and sales and marketing in the Greater China territory. Automobi will also finance the establishment of local facilities in China to manufacture some Novodiag components and disposables. Automobi is located in Zhengzhou city, Henan Province, China.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose fast, cost-effective, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

About Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1998, Autobio has become one of the leading clinical diagnostics companies in China. Autobio specializes in research development, production, marketing and service of clinical diagnostic products, including immunoassay, microbiology and biochemical products. Autobio provides comprehensive solutions for medical laboratories. Learn more.

About the Novodiag platform

The Novodiag platform is an innovative molecular diagnostics solution allowing fully automated detection of infectious diseases, including antibiotic resistances. The platform combines real-time PCR and microarray technologies, to allow direct analysis of samples placed in a disposable cartridge. It also allows for comprehensive screening of multiple or single pathogens within approximately one hour, allowing clinicians to be better informed when making time-critical decisions, helping to deliver early treatments and avoid the spread of infection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005068/en/

Contacts:

Mobidiag Ltd.

Dorothee Allard, Marketing Communications Manager

T: +33 (0)1 55 25 17 13

marketing@mobidiag.com

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Iris Li

T:+86 371 67985313

info@autobio-diagnostics.com

Lynx Financial (Financial Advisor in China)

Flora Gao, Partner

T: +86 177 01610979

lynx@lynx-financial.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Matthew Neal, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

mobidiag@consilium-comms.com