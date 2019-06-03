US Department of State reached out to Dr. Oakley-Girvan, SVP of Research and Strategy, to invite Medable to attend as a fully sponsored entrepreneurial and innovative company

Summit will focus on global opportunities for the next wave of entrepreneur-led innovation in scalable tech, from artificial intelligence and robotics to blockchain and big data

Medable Inc. a leading provider of an innovative end-to-end platform for digitally enabled and data-driven clinical trials, has been invited as a US Department of State and Dutch government fully sponsored attendee to the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) from June 3-5, 2019, in The Hague, Netherlands.

Hosted by two of the world's most innovative countries, the United States and the Netherlands, this 9th edition of GES will focus on global opportunities for the next wave of entrepreneur-led innovation in scalable tech, from artificial intelligence and robotics to blockchain, big data, and new science.

Ingrid Oakley-Girvan, PhD, MPH, SVP of Research and Strategy at Medable, will be representing the company at the Summit. She also represents Medable on the NSBA Technology Committee and the Economic Council as well as the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI) that brings together clinical trial stakeholders. These roles elegantly align with Medable's goals to radically accelerate delivery of therapies and cures to patients through innovative clinical trial support and analytic approaches.

"We are delighted that Medable has been chosen for the highly selective US and Dutch government all expenses sponsored attendee award this year. I know Dr. Oakley-Girvan is looking forward to interacting with other top global innovators, corporate partners and thought leaders at the Summit," said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. "We're the most secure platform in healthcare with the only globally-compliant HIPAA and EU-compliant cloud solution software. Our platform was built with a specific purpose in mind, to enable life science companies to bring new therapies to patients faster for improved patient outcomes."

About GES

Initiated nearly a decade ago by the U.S. Government, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) is the pre-eminent annual gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and thought leaders from around the world, providing a unique event that is a combination of an innovation marketplace and policy forum.

Attracting 2,000 industry-leading participants from more than 120 countries to The Hague, this year's Summit offers unmatched opportunities for businesses looking to scale up. 1,200 hand-picked entrepreneurs will engage with 300+ investors managing trillions of dollars of assets, as well as top policymakers, corporate partners and thought leaders to accelerate solutions.

About Medable

Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by dramatically reducing the time from therapeutic development to market realization with digital data capture and real-time analytics that remove the complexities of clinical research to dramatically reduce trial timelines. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Medable's E2E platform allows patients, healthcare providers, clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical sponsors to work together as a connected and empowered team in clinical trials and research.

For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow Medable on Twitter: @Medableinc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005100/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Medable

investors@medable.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

917-291-5744