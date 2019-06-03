Combined company ranks among largest contact center workforce management providers

Calabrio today announced it has acquired Teleopti, a workforce management software provider headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden-building the new global standard for the customer experience industry.

The combination brings Teleopti's workforce management (WFM) software together with Calabrio's customer experience solutions to create the market-leading, true multi-tenant SaaS customer experience intelligence platform. Calabrio and Teleopti bring together customers from across the globe, including Best Buy, Rabobank, Shopify, Netflix and GE Appliances, a Haier company.

"Calabrio has always been at the forefront of disruption in this industry and we are excited to welcome the Teleopti team to join this mission," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "We enrich human interactions-inside and outside of the contact center-allowing our customers to deeply connect with their customers through data and analytics. And we do this all while ensuring their employees have the best tools possible to add a human touch to an otherwise cold interaction. The combination of our leading solutions empowers the modern workforce and provides companies around the world with an intelligent view of agent and customer interactions."

As companies become more aware of the criticality of employee engagement, they are seeking solutions that motivate and enable contact center agents while driving customer insights back into the business. Calabrio's customer experience intelligence suite embeds analytics and visual discovery into everyday tools, including WFM, empowering users in every role to consume and act upon data with less effort and more precision. Business KPIs become more accessible, more relevant and more usable to drive customer-centric decisions.

"The WFO market remains strong and highly competitive. These solutions provide companies with internal and external analytics, and productivity tools that enhance customer and employee engagement," commented Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting LLC. "Calabrio's acquisition of Teleopti, a highly respected contact center workforce management solution provider, strengthens Calabrio's WFO offering and global reach. Both Calabrio and Teleopti have experienced impressive growth in recent years. This acquisition positions Calabrio as an important global player."

"This acquisition opens up tremendous opportunity for customers and partners," said Olle During, CEO at Teleopti. "Both Calabrio and Teleopti have been committed to providing innovative products that create positive environments for employees where they can grow, remain engaged and be productive. We look forward to continuing on this path together, delivering value and an outstanding level of service that ensures customer success."

"The adoption of solutions that engage employees has accelerated rapidly," said Paul Stockford, president and chief analyst at Saddletree Research. "Pressures on the contact center to deliver exceptional customer experiences make the need for appropriately trained and motivated agents even more crucial. The combination of two leading customer experience providers, like Calabrio and Teleopti, shows a heightened commitment to driving richer employee engagement and enables their customers to have a big impact on the customer journey."

Calabrio and Teleopti bring over 35 years of market leadership in enabling workforces and powering customer experience, earning high marks from industry analysts, customers and partners. Both consistently outrank their competition in customer ratings for their ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience they provide, from implementation to ongoing support.

"KKR is pleased to support the Calabrio team in building the leading customer experience intelligence platform in the cloud. The combined company will continue to cultivate its large partner ecosystem, enabling partners with the most complete, scalable workforce engagement offering globally," said John Park, Chairman of the Board of Calabrio and Member at KKR, and Vini Letteri, Managing Director at KKR.

