Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Carol Li, Chief Financial Officer of Ascot Resources Ltd. ("Ascot") to its Board of Directors. As part of the IDM Mining acquisition, Ascot has now become a significant shareholder of StrikePoint. Ascot's CEO Derek White commented, "Ascot is excited to become a large shareholder of StrikePoint and is supportive of the exploration activities that StrikePoint is planning to undertake in 2019 near Ascot's properties in the southern part of the Golden Triangle. I have worked with Ms. Li since 2004, when we first started Quadra mining. I believe her extensive financial experience will be a valuable addition to the StrikePoint board."

Ms. Li is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of financial and executive experience. Ms. Li spent eight years at Quadra Mining/Quadra FNX as Corporate Controller and then five years at its successor KGHM International as VP, Finance. She was a key member in the leadership team that transitioned the company from a one mine junior producer to a multi-national company with six operating mines and three development projects.

The board would also like to thank Susan Neale, former CFO of IDM Mining Ltd., for her tremendous contributions to the board and wish her success as she steps down from her post on the board of directors. Susan was a valuable board member and contributor to StrikePoint's growth.

Maximizing on Recent Acquisitions

StrikePoint and Ascot have both made significant acquisitions in the Golden Triangle between March and April of 2019. StrikePoint announced the acquisition of the Willoughby Project on April 17, 2019, a fully permitted high-grade gold exploration target, while Ascot completed the acquisition of IDM Mining Ltd., the owner of the Red Mountain project on March 28, 2019. These acquisitions complement the Company's existing advanced stage portfolio and build upon Ascot at Premier and StrikePoint's Porter Project.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past producing high grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

About the Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle is an area of northwestern British Columbia that has seen extensive historic mining and prospecting activity, and has recently been the site of modern discoveries, including the Premier Gold, Snip and Eskay Creek Mines. The area has seen a resurgence in infrastructure investment which supports exploration activities, including upgraded transmission lines supplying clean, affordable and reliable hydroelectric power. Other recent improvements include highway upgrades, new ocean port infrastructure at the ice-free port of Stewart and the commissioning of three hydroelectric facilities.

