Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Expected to Reach US$2.3 Bn by 2025 - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, BEIJING and HAMBURG, Germany, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report authored by QY Research, the global cannabidiol market is comprehensively evaluated while largely concentrating on market dynamics, leading players, value and volume growth, and market segmentation. Bearing the title "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019," the report also offers deep insights into the industrial supply chain, average price of products, manufacturing, and production. The global market value is foreseen to increase to around US$ 2.3 Bn by 2025, rising from US$ 0.3 Bn attained in 2018, at a gigantic CAGR of 33.49% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

As per the report, the actual sales volume of cannabidiol oil was approximately 24,894 kg in 2018. In the same year, the global cannabidiol oil revenue was US$0.3 Bn. The research study includes special analysis of the market share, revenue, ex-factory price, production capacity, and other important aspects of the business of key players operating in the global cannabidiol market.

Global Cannabidiol Market: Market Dynamics

The wide range of health benefits associated with the consumption of cannabidiol is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. Cannabidiol is used to treat and protect from different kinds of disorders such as epilepsy and mental diseases such as Alzheimer's. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and is recommended for cancer treatment. Furthermore, it is largely adopted for drug withdrawal. The legalization of marijuana, especially for medical purpose, in countries such as the US is projected to put a positive effect on the global cannabidiol market. Introduction of new products and improving disposable income of consumers could be other factors supporting the global market growth.

However, the risk of addiction, especially in young consumers, distribution challenges, and strict regulations are foretold to arrest the demand for cannabidiol. Nevertheless, there could be opportunities birthing with the growing interest in developing markets and increasing investments in cannabidiol products.

Global Cannabidiol Market: Key Segments

The global cannabidiol market is segmented based on type and application. The report covers four key application segments, viz. cosmetic industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. By type, the global market is segmented into marijuana-derived and hemp-derived. Each segment of the global market is carefully researched about to identify high-growth segments, their drivers, and the opportunities they are expected to create in the near future.

Global Cannabidiol Market: Regional Analysis

The researchers have analysed different regional as well as country-level markets, considering their consumption, production, market share, sales, and other critical factors. Central and South America, the MEA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the important regions included in the research study. According to the researchers, the rising demand in Europe and North America is foreseen to significantly increase the demand for cannabidiol oil, thus benefiting the global cannabidiol market.

Global Cannabidiol Market: Competition

There are several manufacturers profiled in this report on the global cannabidiol market, viz. Absolute Terps, The Lab, Whistler, Emblem Cannabis Oils, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Select Oil, NuLeaf Naturals, CBD American Shaman, Endoca, PharmaHemp, Cannavest, HempLife Today, Folium Biosciences, Medical Marijuana, Green Road, Freedom Leaf, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, and Kazmira. All of the manufacturers are thoroughly assessed on the basis of their recent developments, business tactics, market share, market growth, and other significant factors.

